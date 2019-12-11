Salvation Army in need of volunteer bell ringers in central Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Christmas is just around the corner, which means that you will likely see a few Salvation Army bell ringers at busy shopping centers across the state.

The Salvation Army of Central Oklahoma is seeking volunteers to serve as bell ringers for the next couple of weeks to help with the red kettle campaign.

“We lost a week with the lateness of Thanksgiving this year,” said Major Ben Walters, Cleveland County Corps Officer. “Kettle donations are down. We are seeking individuals who can donate a few hours at one of the many kettles across Central Oklahoma. These funds help our services to the homeless and others year-round and we cannot raise these monies without the community’s help.”

The red kettle is one of the organization’s biggest fundraisers which supports feeding programs, emergency shelter, senior programming, and utility assistance.

To sign up, click here.