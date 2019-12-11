SI All-Americans Feature OU and OSU Stars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sports Illustrated dropped their annual All-American teams for the 2019 regular season. OSU running back Chuba Hubbard was listed on the first team. Hubbard led the NCAA in rushing and notched 21 touchdowns this year. He's joined on the first team by Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor.

OU wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is a first team All-American as well. Lamb hauled in 14 touchdown catches this season for the Sooners. The OU star will find out if he's won the Biletnikoff Award, given the college football's top receiver, on Thursday.

OU QB Jalen Hurts didn't go home empty handed. He was named an SI second team All-American. Hurts tallied 51 total touchdowns this season. He was edged out on the first team by fellow Heisman trophy finalist Joe Burrow of LSU.