Skiatook firefighters pay off layaway debts of Oklahoma families

SKIATOOK, Okla. (KOKI) – During the season of giving, several Oklahoma families were surprised by the generosity of strangers.

The Skiatook Fire Department told FOX 23 that they wanted to do something a little different to spread Christmas cheer this year. In just 24 hours, the department was able to raise thousands of dollars for its cause.

Once the money was raised, firefighters went to Walmart and paid off the layaway debts of 25 families.

They paid off about $4,200 worth of layaway balances.