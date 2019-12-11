× Teen in custody after breaking into dispensary, assaulting responding officer, escaping arrest

TECUMSEH, Okla. (KFOR) — A man is now facing a slew of charges after he was caught on camera breaking into a dispensary, then attacking the officer who responded when the silent alarm went off and running from the scene.

It happened early Sunday morning at the Good Ol Boys dispensary in Tecumseh.

According to police, 19-year-old Jacob Melendez kicked in several doors to get inside the shop.

Melendez was caught on camera rummaging through several cases, kicking a door off the hinges to try and get into the safe where all of the store’s product was being stored and then he was captured assaulting the officer who responded when the silent alarm went off.

Melendez ran away from the scene, according to police, which led to a manhunt.

Melendez was found Tuesday around noon and was taken into custody.

He was booked into jail on complaints of Assault and Battery on a Police Officer, Second Degree Burglary, Escape after Lawful Arrest and Malicious Injury/Destruction of Property.