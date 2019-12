× Train hits vehicle; crash victim pinned vehicle

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A vehicle containing numerous occupants was struck by a train in Oklahoma City, trapping one person inside the vehicle.

The collision occurred on NE 122nd near Broadway.

Authorities confirmed that one person is trapped inside the vehicle, but the others inside were able to get out.

The vehicle tried to go around the crossing arms when the car was struck by the train.

NE 122nd is blocked from Broadway.