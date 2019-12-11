Wild chase causes multiple wrecks, grass fire in Oklahoma City

Posted 11:03 am, December 11, 2019, by , Updated at 11:31AM, December 11, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A high-speed chase landed one man in the hospital on Wednesday morning.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department say officers responded to a suspicious persons call after neighbors reported seeing a man sitting in a truck in the 1500 block of S.W. 54th St.

When police attempted to contact the driver, he took off.

Troopers tell News 4 that Oklahoma City police eventually called off the pursuit. However, when Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers saw the suspect driving erratically, they initiated a pursuit.

Officials say the pursuit caused multiple crashes and even started a grass fire. In all, two OHP vehicles were damaged.

The chase came to an end near 119th and Cemetery Rd. in Mustang when the suspect’s truck blew a tire and caught fire.

The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital and then taken into custody. At this point, his identity has not been released.\

