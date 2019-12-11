× Woman dies from injuries suffered in Garvin County car crash

GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Stratford woman died from injuries she suffered in a vehicle crash that occurred on Dec. 4.

Linda K. Moore, 59, succumbed to the massive injuries caused by the crash that happened last Wednesday on U.S. 177, two miles south of Stratford, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

According to the OHP report, Moore was driving a 2015 Honda Accord north on U.S. 177 when she went off the right side of the road and hit a culvert.

She was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Ada. She later died at the hospital.