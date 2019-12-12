Broken Arrow police searching for brazen suspect accused of breaking into patrol cars

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Broken Arrow are searching for a brazen suspect who allegedly broke into several police cars.

On Thursday, the Broken Arrow Police Department released photos of a man police say is suspected of breaking into patrol vehicles.

Investigators say patrol cars belonging to Broken Arrow and the Tulsa Police Department have been targeted within the last month.

If you have any information on the crime, call the Broken Arrow Police Department at (918) 451-8400 x 8724.