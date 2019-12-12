× Driver pulled from wreckage after accident involving train

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A driver in Oklahoma City had to be taken to a nearby hospital following an accident with a train.

Around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, emergency crews were called to an accident at the railroad crossing near N.W. 122nd and Santa Fe Ave.

Investigators say the driver of an SUV attempted to drive around the arms of the railroad crossing when the SUV was hit by a train.

Police had to pull the driver from the wreckage.

The driver was rushed to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.