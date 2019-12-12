Edmond woman accused of attempting to run over teenage son with car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) - A drunk Edmond mother got behind the wheel and tried to run over her 14-year-old son in their own driveway.

The teenager made a harrowing escape to call for help, and told police it all started over a fight about Black Friday shopping.

“I can smell alcohol on your breath,” the teen said.

“I don’t care,” his mother said. “You don’t get to punch me because I had a beer or four.”

“You don’t get to try to run me over,” the teen said.

“You hear me,” his mother said. “We are done.”

A 14-year-old boy was fearing for his life when he called 911 for help.

“Stop,” the teen exclaimed. “Why did you put your hands on me?"

His mother, 43-year-old Jamalyn Hobgood, was hauled off to jail.

According to police, it was a holiday shopping tradition turned sour.

Instead of hitting the mall for Black Friday, Jamalyn Hobgood allegedly hit the booze instead, downing a “whole bottle of wine and multiple beers.”

Hobgood and her teenage son were sitting in the family car outside their Edmond home when they started fighting.

“She got defensive and she started putting her hands on me,” the teen said. “And after I asked her to stop, she hit me in the face and I swung back.”

The terrified teen took a chance to escape. He says he tried running inside the home when his mom put the car in drive and floored the red Infiniti sedan straight through the fence.

The boy got inside in the nick of time, the chain link only clipping him on the knee.

Three Edmond police officers were on the scene within minutes.

Their body cam video showed the fence bent in half and car parts scattered.

Hobgood was calmly smoking a cigarette on the back porch.

She claims her son is the one at fault, but the police didn’t buy it.

“We are going to jail tonight for ADW,” the officer said.

“What’s that,” Hobgood said.

“Assault with a deadly weapon,” the officer said.

Hobgood remains in the Oklahoma County Jail on a $20,000 bond.