× Elderly El Reno woman killed when hit by train

POCASSET, Okla. (KFOR) – An elderly El Reno, Okla., woman was killed Thursday when she was hit by a train.

Mildred E. Welchel, 72, died from massive injuries in Pocasset, Okla., according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.

Welchel was walking south on railroad tracks just east of U.S. 81 and approximately 15 feet north of 5th Street, when at approximately 4:46 p.m. she was hit by a Union Pacific train that was heading south, according to the news release.

Welchel died at the scene.