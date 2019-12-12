FBI Dive Team, deputies search Rogers County property for murder victim’s remains

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. (KOKI) – Authorities in Rogers County are still investigating after a tip led them to a pond.

According to FOX 23, deputies received a tip that the body of a murder victim from 2013 may be in one of two ponds on a property in Rogers County.

After receiving the tip, the FBI Dive Team and the Minuteman Disaster Relief team out of Texas searched a pond on the property. Investigators on ATVs searched the property for clues, while cadaver detection dogs searched the grounds.

Deputies told FOX 23 that a few pieces of evidence have been collected, but a body hasn’t been found.