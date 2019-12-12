FBI Dive Team, deputies search Rogers County property for murder victim’s remains

Posted 7:20 am, December 12, 2019, by

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. (KOKI) – Authorities in Rogers County are still investigating after a tip led them to a pond.

According to FOX 23, deputies received a tip that the body of a murder victim from 2013 may be in one of two ponds on a property in Rogers County.

After receiving the tip, the FBI Dive Team and the Minuteman Disaster Relief team out of Texas searched a pond on the property. Investigators on ATVs searched the property for clues, while cadaver detection dogs searched the grounds.

Deputies told FOX 23 that a few pieces of evidence have been collected, but a body hasn’t been found.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.