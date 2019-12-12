Fire causes $30,000 worth of damage to Elk City taekwondo studio

ELK CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – A business in Elk City is picking up what is left of their taekwondo studio after a fire tore through the building earlier this week.

On Tuesday, fire crews were called to a popular taekwondo studio in Elk City and discovered smoke and flames coming from the structure.

Steve Fisher, the owner of the studio, told News 4 that the fire destroyed about $30,000 worth of equipment, including boards needed for a weekend competition.

Fisher says the building was insured, but the taekwondo equipment was not.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

