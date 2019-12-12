Fire causes $30,000 worth of damage to Elk City taekwondo studio

ELK CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – A business in Elk City is picking up what is left of their taekwondo studio after a fire tore through the building earlier this week.

On Tuesday, fire crews were called to a popular taekwondo studio in Elk City and discovered smoke and flames coming from the structure.

Steve Fisher, the owner of the studio, told News 4 that the fire destroyed about $30,000 worth of equipment, including boards needed for a weekend competition.

Fisher says the building was insured, but the taekwondo equipment was not.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

One of the studio’s students has set up a GoFundMe account to help