× Firefighters to begin using new Oklahoma City fire station

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City firefighters will be opening the doors to a new fire station this week.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Fire Department say fire crews will begin operating out of the long-awaited Fire Station 29 on Thursday morning.

The station, which is located in the 8400 block of S.E. 164th St., stretches across nearly 8,900-square-feet of space with two apparatus bays that contain a new fire engine and brush pumper.

Seven firefighters will be assigned to the station for every shift.

“We have looked forward to this day for a very long time,” said Oklahoma City Fire Chief Richard Kelley. “We have heard from so many in our community who are equally excited about this new fire station. We can never thank our residents enough for their continued support of the Oklahoma City Fire Department. This new station is one more crucial tool which allows us to provide the exemplary emergency service delivery that those in our community expect and deserve.”

Fire Station 29 is one of the last remaining fire department projects that was a part of a 2007 general obligation bond.

Although firefighters will begin using the new facility on Thursday, an official grand opening ceremony is set for Monday.