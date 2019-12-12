Joy 4 Kids helps fulfill more Christmas wish lists than last year with great success

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - One by one, gifts are being plucked from Santa’s workshop to go a foster child in need.

"Today is load out day, so DHS is here to pick up all of these gifts that are going to children that are living in foster care,” Abby Werth with Citizens Caring for Children said

Scooters, toy trucks, and even a real lawnmower on the wish lists of foster children around the state.

1,400 wish lists were filled by generous Oklahomans through Joy 4 Kids, spearheaded by nonprofit Citizens Caring for Children.

There were 200 more lists fulfilled than last year!

“We just know that when that child wakes up Christmas morning and they get to see what they were given, it brings tears to my eyes. It's incredible,” Werth said.

The DHS semi-trucks turning into Santa’s sleigh for the holidays filled with basketballs, blocks and even the kitchen sink.

There are thousands of toys at this Santa’s workshop inside NorthPark Mall.

"What I love about this charity event specifically is that when the kids wake up they feel completely normal just like every other kid. Their gifts are wrapped. They're brand new."

And like Saint Nick, it takes volunteer elves to make it happen.

This is Sofia Carter's fourth year to volunteer.

"Bringing joy to each one of their lives in a time when maybe they don't have anything to look forward to,” Carter said.

In all, OKDHS is providing for 5,000 this holiday season children who have already been through so much in their young lives.

"It provides a beam of hope and happiness specifically for that day to be able to open up something that's really theirs,”

To bring joy for kids in need this Christmas.

Citizens Caring for Children helps children in DHS custody year-round and are always looking for donations.

Click here for more information on Citizens Caring for Children.