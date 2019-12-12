Man charged with killing father gets 10 years behind bars for gun possession

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A Perkins man accused of killing his mentally unstable father during a shootout will spend the next 10 years behind bars for firearm possession.

Jerry Ray Crane, 37, was sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by three years of supervised release for possessing a firearm after a misdemeanor conviction of domestic violence, said U.S. Attorney Timothy J. Downing.

Craine was in possession of a 9mm semi-automatic handgun in Payne County on July 29, 2018. Craine’s firearm possession became a federal crime for him because he had a March 2018 misdemeanor conviction in state court for domestic assault and battery in the presence of minor children.

The Payne County District Attorney’s Office charged Craine with manslaughter in the first degree on Oct. 24, 2018, months after he shot his father.

“Craine killed his own father with the firearm he possessed illegally,” the news release states.

Craine learned on July 29, 2018, that his mentally-unstable father was in possession of one of his firearms at his Perkins residence.

“After his father threatened to shoot him, Craine retreated to his vehicle and retrieved the 9mm semi-automatic handgun, along with two magazines of ammunition. He then went back into the house, where his father shot at him and he returned fire. After shooting a dozen rounds, Craine retreated, reloaded and killed his father by firing more shots,” the news release states.

Craine pleaded guilty to the federal firearm charge on March 6, 2019. He later cited a recent Supreme Court case and asked permission to withdraw his guilty plea, claiming he was unaware his misdemeanor conviction made it illegal for him to possess a firearm.

“The court denied his motion because that case did not change the principle that a prohibited person commits a federal crime by possessing a firearm, even if unaware of the prohibition,” the news release states.