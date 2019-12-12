× Mechanical puzzle competition coming to OU

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A competition featuring mechanical puzzles, such as the Rubik’s Cube, will take place at the University of Oklahoma.

The World Cube Association is holding the competition from 8:30 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. Saturday at the OU Innovation Hub, located at Three Partners Place, 201 David L. Boren Blvd., in Norman.

“The World Cube Association governs competitions for mechanical puzzles that are operated by twisting groups of pieces,” the news release states.

The competition will consist of OU students as well as participants from across the region.

The OU Cubers Club, a recreational club with an emphasis on Rubik’s Cubes and other puzzle games, will be involved in the competition.