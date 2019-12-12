Naughty or nice? Oklahoma City releases recycling rules for the holidays
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The holiday season is underway, and city officials want to remind Oklahoma City citizens about certain recycling rules when it comes to Christmas.
City leaders say customers can recycle the following items in their big green cart:
- Paper holiday cards and envelopes- Do not recycle photo cards, cards with metallic paper, or glitter.
- Cardboard shipping boxes, gift boxes and wrapping paper tubes
- Brown craft paper
- Empty glass bottles and jars
- Clean aluminum foil, steel vegetable and fruit cans
- Plastic drink bottles.
However, here are a few items that cannot be recycled and must be thrown away instead:
- Wrapping paper, crepe paper, and gift bags.
- Christmas lights, bows, and ribbons.
- Plastic bags and wrap
- Paper plates and napkins
- Plastic cutlery and napkins
- Shipping peanuts
- Trees, greenery, wreaths.
For more information, click here.
35.467560 -97.516428