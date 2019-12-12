New details emerge on Norman man’s alleged murder

NORMAN, Okla. — A probable cause affidavit is revealing how a Norman man was allegedly murdered inside his apartment last week.

According to Norman police, 63-year-old James Hawkins was allegedly shot to death inside his apartment at 3001 Pheasant Run Road earlier this month.

According to the probable cause affidavit filed in Cleveland County on Wednesday, 27-year-old Davante Shrontell Hunter told investigators that he and Hawkins got into an argument. He said the fight escalated.

Hunter claims Hawkins had a firearm and a “billy club.” He told police he took the club away and hit Hawkins in the leg and then in the hand, causing him to drop the gun.

Hunter told police he then picked up the gun, shot Hawkins and then ran from the apartment.

According to court documents, Hunter then tossed the gun in a creek where police later located it.

On Wednesday, first-degree murder charges were filed against Hunter.

He is in the DeWayne Beggs Detention Center on a $5 million bond.