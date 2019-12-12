Norman police issue Silver Alert for missing, endangered elderly woman

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The Norman Police Department issued a Silver Alert for a missing elderly woman who is believed to have dementia.

Imogene Lell, 86, has been missing since approximately 6:45 p.m. Wednesday.

She was last seen in the 900 block of Barbour Avenue in Norman.

Lell is believed to be in the early stages of dementia, and is “in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death,” the Silver Alert states.

She is known to drive a gray 2005 Hyundai Accent with an Oklahoma license plate, plate number FRY996.

If you have any information about Lell’s whereabouts, please contact Norman police at (405) 321-1600.