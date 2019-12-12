Norman toddler reunited with rescuers who saved his life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) - Cooper Mueller doesn't remember what happened to him when he was just 28 days old, but his mother sure does.

"His lips went blue, his body got cold. I told my brother that we needed to call an ambulance," Paige Mueller said.

Worried that her son was dying right before her eyes, Paige called 911.

Norman Firefighters and EMSSTAT Paramedics Jessica Garrett and Tasha Schmitt immediately responded. They saw Cooper's splotchy face and knew something was wrong with his heart.

"And to see that in his face, my heart sank, because I was so afraid we weren't going to be able to actually save him," Jessica said.

"But once we saw his heart rate, that's when we said, 'We can fix this, we know the problem,'" Tasha said.

And they did fix it! At the hospital, Cooper was diagnosed with SVT - or supraventricular tachycardia. It means his heart was beating abnormally fast.

Now, at 15 months old, medicine keeps little Cooper's heart beating normally; and Thursday morning, he was reunited with the rescuers who kept his heart beating.

"I'm thrilled that we got to be a part of this, and it was an absolute honor of my career," Jessica said.

Cooper still has a scar on his leg left by the IV from that terrifying night, but his mom says when she sees it, it's a reminder to be thankful for the men and women who saved him.

"They were very comforting, especially when I was just in a daze. Like as a parent, you don't think your month-old child, something so severe, is going to happen to him, " Paige said. "He's a happy little baby, little fighter."