Officials: Death toll connected to the flu rises to 4 in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say the death toll connected to the flu continues to rise in Oklahoma.

Officials with the Oklahoma State Department of Health announced this week that 23 Oklahoma patients had been hospitalized with the flu, bringing the total number of hospitalizations to 168 since Sept. 1.

Also, health experts say four people have died from the virus since flu season began on Sept. 1.

According to information from the Oklahoma State Department of Health, one victim was between 50-years-old and 64-years-old, while the other three were over the age of 65.

Experts stress that before the holidays, Oklahomans should get a flu shot to protect themselves against the virus.

Health officials said the flu claimed the lives of 85 Oklahomans last flu season and led to more than 2,891 hospitalizations statewide. Last flu season was the longest flu season in a decade, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Symptoms of the flu include fever, chills, muscle aches, cough, congestion, runny nose, headaches and fatigue.