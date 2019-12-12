Oklahoma City Animal Welfare working to find loving homes for all animals before Christmas

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are looking to grow your family this holiday season, a local animal shelter is making it a little easier to bring an adorable cat or dog into your home.

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is hosting its “Hounds for the Holidays & Feline Navidad” in an effort to find homes for adoptable animals before Christmas.

From Dec. 12 through Dec. 23, the adoption fees for dogs, puppies, and kittens have been reduced to just $30. The adoption fees for adult cats who are 6-months-old or older have been waved.

All of the adoptable animals at Oklahoma City Animal Welfare are up-to-date on vaccinations, microchipped, treated for worms and spayed or neutered.

