Oklahoma man sentenced for murder of girlfriend

PONCA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – A man who is accused in the death of a woman has pleaded no contest to her murder.

In April, the Ponca City Police Department received a call about a body of a woman in an apartment in Ponca City.

Investigators arrived at the scene and found the body of 20-year-old Brittney Kayleen Adams.

During the investigation, detectives spoke with Adams’ boyfriend, William Overland.

Overland had been arrested for unrelated Kay County warrants that day. Overland told detectives that he and Adams had gotten into a fight on April 3, and the fight ended up being physical.

Overland admitted to hitting Adams several times and leaving her in the apartment, where she was found dead less than two weeks later.

Overland was ultimately charged with one count of second-degree murder for the case.

Earlier this week, Overland pleaded no contest to the second-degree murder charge.

According to online court records, Overland was sentenced to 40 years in prison. However, after serving 25 years, the court says the remaining balance will be suspended

In July, Overland was accused of activating the sprinkler system in a housing area of the Kay County Detention Center. Online court records show Overland has been charged with two counts of injuring a public building.