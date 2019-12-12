OSBI: Missing woman may be with man considered ‘armed and dangerous’

GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Agents are asking for help in the search for a missing 26-year-old Garvin County woman.

Officials with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation say 26-year-old Challan Bailey was last seen in Union City around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11.

Agents believe she may be with 30-year-old Cade Humphrey.

Authorities say Humphrey didn’t show up for court on Wednesday for two counts of assault and battery on an officer. Deputies tried to find him and learned that he and Bailey were missing.

Humphrey has additional warrants out for his arrest and is considered armed and dangerous.

He may be driving a maroon 2004 Grand Marquis with Oklahoma tag “EZL920.”

If you have seen Bailey, or have any information about her whereabouts, call the OSBI at (800) 522-8017.