OSBI: Missing woman may be with man considered ‘armed and dangerous’

Posted 1:46 pm, December 12, 2019, by

GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Agents are asking for help in the search for a missing 26-year-old Garvin County woman.

Officials with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation say 26-year-old Challan Bailey was last seen in Union City around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11.

Challan Bailey

Agents believe she may be with 30-year-old Cade Humphrey.

Cade Humphrey

Authorities say Humphrey didn’t show up for court on Wednesday for two counts of assault and battery on an officer. Deputies tried to find him and learned that he and Bailey were missing.

Humphrey has additional warrants out for his arrest and is considered armed and dangerous.

He may be driving a maroon 2004 Grand Marquis with Oklahoma tag “EZL920.”

If you have seen Bailey, or have any information about her whereabouts, call the OSBI at (800) 522-8017.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.