OSU-OKC Merges with Scissortail Park for bigger farmers market in one place

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Scissortail Park is planning on expanding its farmers market with a new partnership with OSU-OKC with a promise to create a fun, weekly tradition to "shop local."

"We always had that idea we wanted to have a traditional farmers market here at Scissortail Park. Having the fall market really let us judge the community's enthusiasm for the market,” Lance Swearengin with the Scissortail Park Foundation said.

OSU Oklahoma City President Brad Williams saw what Scissortail Park was doing and reached out to find out how to work together.

"What we realize is we're stronger together and so that was an early decision when Scissortail started their markets this fall- to reach out to them and ask how we can be of help or assistance to them,” OSU Oklahoma City President Brad Williams said.

The current farmers market is a city staple.

30 vendors and thousands of shoppers focused on locally sourced food and handmade items.

"We actually have a waiting list for people who are eager to be part of the OSU-OKC farmer's market and with this partnership we will be able to accommodate as many people as we can,” Williams said.

Around 50 vendors will take over this space every Saturday morning starting in April.

And there will also be added entertainment.

“We're adding entertainment to this venue, cooking demonstrations and it's really going to be someplace the community is going to be Saturday morning and tourists will want to stop by,” Swearengin said.

Cultivating the seeds of a community through fresh produce.

The last day for the farmers market on OSU-OKC's campus is February 29th.

The opening for the new location at Scissortail Park will be the first Saturday in April.

