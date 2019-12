× Person shot in the leg outside OKC convenience store

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are investigating a shooting at a convenience store.

Police were called to Quik Mart, 2223 NE 23rd St., about a shooting outside the convenience store, Thursday night.

When they arrived they found a person who had been shot in the leg.

No information has been provided on the suspect or what led to the shooting.