Police: Man dies following fight at Oklahoma City night club

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say a fight at a local night club has ended with a man’s death.

On Dec. 7, officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department were called to a disturbance at a night club along S. Mickey Mantle Dr.

When officers arrived, they learned that a fight had occurred between 30-year-old Joshua Myers and another patron of the club.

Investigators say Myers was knocked unconscious during the fight and was rushed to an area hospital. Sadly, he passed away from his injuries.

Authorities say the other patron was interviewed and released.

Now, it will be up to the Oklahoma County District Attorney’s Office to determine if charges will be filed.

If you have any information, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.