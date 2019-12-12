Public invited to forum on addressing homelessness in OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A public forum to address homelessness will be held in Oklahoma City.

The forum will be held from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Monday at NorthCare, 2617 General Pershing Blvd.

“This public forum is a chance for residents to hear what we’ve learned so far and provide feedback as we develop the long-term strategy,” said Homeless Services Program Planner Jerod Shadid. “It’s an important step in the process, and everyone interested in hearing about it is welcome to come.”

The City Council hired Analytic Insight, a consultant group, to study what leads to homelessness in Oklahoma City, identify service gaps and develop strategies to fill them. The council’s Homelessness Task Force recommended hiring the consultant.

Analytic Insight personnel will be at the forum to present their findings so far and receive input from attendees.

You can get updates on the forum’s public event page on Facebook.

You can also visit okc.gov/homeokc or follow Homeless Services on Facebook or Twitter for more on the City’s work involving homelessness.