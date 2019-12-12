Silver Alert issued for missing and endangered elderly woman and man from Owasso

OWASSO, Okla. (KFOR) – A Silver Alert has been issued for an elderly woman and an elderly man from Owasso who are missing and in immanent danger.

Sue Johnson, 71, and Arvel Johnson, 84, went missing from the 900 block of North Atlanta Street in Owasso at approximately 9:37 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Silver Alert.

Sue Johnson is insulin-dependent and Arvel Johnson is dependent on daily heart attack medications. They are believed to be in “immanent danger.”

Sue Johnson is described as a white female. Arvel Johnson is described as a white male who was last seen wearing a white shirt and brown jacket. He walks with two canes.

They were last seen traveling in a red 2007 GMC Sierra pickup with an Oklahoma license plate, plate number IXY988.

Please contact Owasso police at (918) 272-2244 if you have any information about their whereabouts.