Silver Alert issued for missing Norman man

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Norman police issued a Silver Alert for a missing 66-year-old man who is believed to be in danger.

The Silver Alert was issued Thursday night for Mark Hurt, who was last seen at approximately 7 p.m. Wednesday in Nortman.

Hurt is described in the alert as being “under proven medical or physical disability”and “imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death.”

He was last seen wearing a University of Oklahoma hoodie and white shoes.

If you have any information about Hurt’s whereabouts, please contact Norman police at (405) 321-1600.