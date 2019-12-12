Silver Alert issued for missing Norman man

Posted 9:11 pm, December 12, 2019, by , Updated at 09:31PM, December 12, 2019

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Norman police issued a Silver Alert for a missing 66-year-old man who is believed to be in danger.

The Silver Alert was issued Thursday night for Mark Hurt, who was last seen at approximately 7 p.m. Wednesday in Nortman.

Hurt is described in the alert as being “under proven medical or physical disability”and “imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death.”

He was last seen wearing a University of Oklahoma hoodie and white shoes.

If you have any information about Hurt’s whereabouts, please contact Norman police at (405) 321-1600.

 

