Slide being removed from Edmond rocket ship playground equipment over safety concerns

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – A popular park in Edmond is getting a major facelift.

If you’ve visited Stephenson Park in Edmond, you have likely noticed the big rocket ship slide, which is a popular attraction for young children.

The park is being renovated and the city says the slide doesn’t meet modern safety standards, meaning they will have to remove the slide portion of the playground equipment.

“It was initially scoped that the existing rocket ship slide would be moved/relocated into the new playground area. Since then it has been determined that the slide portion of the structure could present a safety issue and once relocated would not pass a playground safety audit,” information given to the Edmond City Council read.

Officials say the rocket will stay in the park as a monument near the park’s entrance.