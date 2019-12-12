× Unruly patient arrested after allegedly attacking nurses at local hospital

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An unruly patient was taken into custody after he allegedly started punching nurses at a local hospital.

Police say the workers at St. Anthony’s Hospital were only trying to do their job when Sidney Lowery started hitting them.

The chaos began after Lowery arrived at the hospital in an ambulance and medical personnel tried to draw blood.

According to police, Lowery made a lewd remark to a female nurse so she called for other workers to come into the room and help.

“Once she was trying to draw the blood, he began to make a fist and began hitting people. Assaulted two of the workers there at St. Anthony’s Hospital,” said MSgt. Gary Knight, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Fortunately, no one was seriously hurt.

Lowery was arrested on a complaint of aggravated assault and battery on emergency personnel.