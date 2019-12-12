× Walmart gives $10,000 to help Boys & Girls Clubs get holiday gifts for young Oklahomans

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Today, Walmart presented a check for $10,000 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Oklahoma County to help the organization get holiday gifts for club members.

The funds will provide holiday gifts for nearly 1,000 young people and teens from across Oklahoma County.

Local Walmart stores are also donating $1,000 worth of toys to the organization.

