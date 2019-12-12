× OKC woman shoots her estranged husband then calls 911, police say

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are at the scene of a shooting in which a woman shot her estranged husband and then called 911.

The suspected shooting occurred at the woman’s home in the 2200 block of NE 16th Terrace.

The woman’s estranged husband went to her residence to talk. The encounter became heated and escalated, according to an Oklahoma City Police Department official.

At some point, the woman grabbed a gun and shot her estranged husband. He then left the house, the official said.

Police found the man at 1807 NE Grand with a gunshot wound to the chest. The man was transported to the hospital to be treated.