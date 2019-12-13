A World Record Attempt in Dover, Oklahoma. 1,100 free throws in 60 minutes.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DOVER, Okla. (KFOR) - If you had a rack full of basketballs, some high school players to rebound and your son to hand you the rock personally, how many free throws do you think are possible in 60 minutes?

"The ultimate goal is to make 1,200," said Jeff Liles just prior to making his world record attempt.

Liles is a Kingfisher pastor, the assistant basketball coach at Dover High and the holder of 16 different Guinness World Records for basketball shot making.

The old 60 minute record is 750.

"I have to make at least 751," he smiles.

Liles is a veteran shot maker going back 35 years.

He set his first one as a youth pastor in Florida, making more than 15,000 in 24 hours.

For practice, he boasts, "I have to make 150 every morning, five days a week."

He once made 44 in one minute and 321 in ten minutes.

Jeff is 58 this year.

The records come a little harder, even shooting underhand.

As the minutes wore by, muscle memory kicked in.

Every shot the same motion.

Legs, arms, even his tongue stuck out the same way every time.

His secret, "I used to look at the front of the rim. Now I look straight ahead and I kind of let my body take over."

He had video equipment set up to document his attempt, two spotters, one to record misses, the other makes and a crowd of kids who wandered in to watch.

Liles admits, "I'm not used to having anyone in the gym when I'm doing a record at all."

He started to flag as the final minutes ticked by.

The last shots were hardest but they always are.

Jeff tells us, "This is going to be my last one."

Back in 1986 during his first world record attempt, Liles was going to quit with time left on the clock.

But a friend reminded him of a promise he made to his maker.

"I promised God (that night) that I'd make 15,000."

Liles insists all his other records hinge on that first promise kept, including this one.

"All of a sudden it hit me," he says. "Now I know why I hold 16 world records. God honors the promises we keep to Him."

The final tally, 1,100 makes on the nose, a few hundred misses, but the record is his, a place in history until someone else with a promise to keep bests it.

Jeff calls his ministry 'Gamechanger'.

He is lead pastor at Church of the Nazarene in Kingfisher and has spoken to more than 500,000 students and adults all over the U.S. since 1986.