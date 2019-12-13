Ada child severely wounded by two dogs; mother wants both animals put down

ADA, Okla. (KFOR) — A young boy is recovering from severe wounds after being hospitalized following a dog attack.

Roxanne Thompson tells News 4 it happened on Wednesday afternoon when her 7-year-old son, Caden, was walking home from the bus stop.

She said two of her neighbor’s dogs attacked him, leaving him with severe wounds all over his body. She said he had to have 15 staples and 15 stitches in his scalp.

Thompson said one of the dogs attacked her neighbor’s son about a month ago, so she would like to see both dogs put down.

Pontotoc County Sheriff John Christian said his deputies are investigating. He said the owners have about 10 dogs, and if they can prove the same dog is responsible for both attacks, the owners could face criminal charges with up to a year of jail time.