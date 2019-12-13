Book vending machine unveiled at Edmond school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) - There's been a big push to get vending machines out of schools, but that is not the case at one Edmond school.

They’ve been working hard to get a very special vending machine, and it was unveiled on Friday.

This vending machine won’t dispense sugary treats, fatty chips or high calorie sodas; instead, it is full of knowledge.

The book vending machine debuted Friday morning at Charlges Haskell Elementary, and 12 lucky students got to use it for the first time.

Principal Dayna Hamilton said the book vending machine is a new tool to promote something she is passionate about – reading.

The new book vending machine, which was converted from an old snack machine, holds over 200 books.

Students will be able to earn the special gold coins used to buy a book by being kind and helpful