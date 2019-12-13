Del City police searching for alleged thief who sprayed clerk in face with body spray

DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Del City are searching for a man who allegedly attacked a clerk at a convenience store.

On Oct. 11, officers with the Del City Police Department were called to a 7-Eleven along E. Reno Ave. following a reported theft.

Investigators say a man walked into the convenience store and asked for a carton of cigarettes.

When the clerk went to get the carton, officials say the suspect sprayed her in the face with Axe Body Spray before allegedly stealing multiple cigarette cartons.

If you have any information on the crime, call Del City police at (405) 677-2443.