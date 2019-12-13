Delivery services approach deadlines for the holidays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - The team at the Oklahoma City FedEx shipping center begins the day early.

Around 6:15 a.m., the alarm sounds, the conveyor belt begins to move, and employees are put to work.

The facility along Portland Ave. services western Oklahoma, the metro, Ardmore, and Ada.

In the weeks leading up to Christmas, staff members say goodbye to their typical 9-hour shift.

“Christmas time that swells up to 11.5, 12-hour days. Sometimes a little more than that, sometimes a little less. It depends on the volume that comes in that day, but it’s definitely more than normal,” said courier Mickey Stanley.

Stanley, along with the rest of the 180 employees, are working to get your packages to your doorstep on time.

“It’s their kid's Christmas gift, it’s their parents' wedding anniversary, whatever it is, we try to bring the best service we can,” said senior manager Kevin Hayes.

Stanley has been a courier with FedEx for 21 years. He says the holidays are stressful, but always a special time of year for them.

"We’re bringing their Christmas to them!” he said.

On a typical day, he has about 100 packages loaded on his truck.

Around Christmas, he says it bumps to 135.

“I mean that’s about a 30 percent increase, and that number will grow and grow as we get closer to Christmas,” he said.

The group prepares for months to get ready for this season.

Staff members tell News 4 their busiest days tend to be Mondays as they try to catch up from the influx of online shopping during the weekend.

“You have to self motivate. You still have a job to do and want to do it the best you can, and you have to make sure that you stay on top of what you’re doing to make it happen,” said Stanley.

He loads up his truck and will get back to home base around 3 p.m.

“We close up the trucks, we pull out of the building and we head to our route and we start working, that’s when the real work starts,” he said.

The team says they wouldn't have it any other way.

“Everybody knows throughout the year that this time of year that we’re going to be able to provide a service to people that brings joy to their lives,” said Hayes.

If you want your packages to get to their destination by Christmas, here are some deadlines for ground shipping:

USPS: Dec. 14

UPS: Dec. 13

FedEx: Dec. 16.