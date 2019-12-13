× Fallen Oklahoma officers to be honored with wreaths

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City law enforcement members will honor fallen officers during a wreath-laying ceremony on Saturday.

Lt. Phil Williams of the Oklahoma City Police Department and members of the Oklahoma Law Enforcement Memorial will place a wreath on the grave of every fallen officer in the State of Oklahoma, according to an OKCPD news release.

“They are partnering with Wreaths Across America, who place wreaths on the graves of deceased military veterans,” the news release said.

The Officer Down Memorial Page states that 512 Oklahoma law enforcement officers died in the line of duty. Three-hundred and forty-one of those fallen officers died by gunfire.

The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 14, at the Oklahoma Law Enforcement Memorial, located at NE 36th and M.L. King, on the west side of the Oklahoma Department of Safety Headquarters.

