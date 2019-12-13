× Four people seriously injured trying to avoid animal along Oklahoma road

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) – Four people were badly injured after a driver in Comanche County swerved to miss an animal in the roadway.

Officials say the family was driving along I-44 in Comanche County when the driver swerved to avoid hitting an animal. As a result, the vehicle hit a guardrail and then a concrete bridge support before the vehicle came to rest. All four people were pinned inside the wreckage until emergency crews freed them.

Wildlife experts say deer rutting season is almost over, but there is still a danger of deer being on the roadway.

Experts told KSWO that while no one wants to hit a deer, swerving away from the animal might make a bad situation worse in certain conditions.

The passengers hurt in Comanche County are all from the Wichita Falls area.