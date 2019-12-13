× Hubbard and Hurts Lead AP’s All-Big 12 Team

Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard is the Associated Press’ pick for the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, with Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year.

The AP released its All-Big 12 team on Friday, with six Sooner players making first team and three making second team.

Three Cowboys made first team and two more second team, including receiver Tylan Wallace, who had his season cut short by an injury.

Here are the complete AP awards, as voted on by a 20-member panel of sports media representatives: