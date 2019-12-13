‘Impractical Jokers’ bringing new comedy tour to Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The creators and stars of a popular television show are bringing their new comedy tour to Oklahoma City.

The Tenderloins, creators and stars of truTV’s hit show ‘Impractical Jokers’ announced a new comedy tour called the “The Scoopski Potatoes Tour.”

The show will stop at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City on Friday, July 31.

Pre-sale tickets are available at 12 p.m. on Friday.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 10 a.m. at Chesapeake Energy Arena’s Box Office or through Ticketmaster.