Man accused of placing hidden camera in bathroom pleads guilty to charges

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) –A man who was accused of hiding a video camera in a bathroom at an Oklahoma Starbucks has pleaded guilty to the crime.

In November of 2018, authorities announced that a hidden surveillance device had been found at the Starbucks in Moore, located at S.W. 19th and Telephone Rd.

“A customer found a camera in one of the unisex restrooms in Starbucks. While they were using the restroom, they noticed something weird, went and looked at it, found the camera and took it to an employee,” said Jeremy Lewis, with the Moore Police Department.

Investigators say a small, motion-activated camera was hidden under a sink and was positioned to shoot toward the toilet in one of the shop’s two restrooms.

“We believe there was the ability to stream it remotely,” said Lewis.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Cleveland County District Attorney's Office ultimately filed four counts of peeping tom with photographic/electronic equipment against Colby Bramlett.

This week, Bramlett pleaded guilty to the charges.

According to the Norman Transcript, Bramlet entered a blind plea and the judge will ultimately determine his punishment in March.