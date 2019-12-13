Metro woman’s holiday travel plans soured after passport stolen from her doorstep

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - A metro woman watched doorbell camera footage of an alleged thief swiping her passport, which she desperately needed to fly home for the holidays.

“Some boots from target, some hair extensions and gifts for family,” Tsotsoo Manison said.

Tsotsoo Manison is making a list and checking it twice, but when she went to check on her packages through her Ring Doorbell app, she says they were swiped within seconds of delivery.

Inside one of the boxes was her ticket halfway around the world.

“It was my passport,” Manison said.

Manison is supposed to hop on a plane bound for Ghana to spend the holidays with her family.

But thanks to an alleged thief, that trip could be canceled.

“I can’t believe someone would do that,” Manison said.

It all started when FedEx dropped the package off on her doorstep, and it ends less than an hour later.

“I think she ran up too quick for me to see her face because she knew,” Manison said.

A woman is not far behind the mail truck. She hustles to hoist all the boxes she could into her arms and then sprints to the car.

But she wasn’t alone.

She had a getaway driver along for the ride.

In less than 30 seconds, the two are off with Manison’s precious cargo.

“I’m like tearing up, but I guess [it] happen for a reason and I can’t do anything about it now,” Manison said.

She’ll now be forced to drive almost 300 miles to Arkansas to get another passport expedited. Plus, it’ll cost her $500.

And all her personal information is in the hands of a stranger.

“I’m sure she didn’t know there was passport or anything, but still, that’s not fair,” Manison said.

Manison says she has filed a police report, but she adds she would be fine if the woman came forward and just handed over her passport, no questions asked.