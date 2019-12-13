Missing Garvin County woman found alive, officer shoots and kills suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. - OSBI agents say a missing Garvin County woman has been found alive after an officer-involved shooting in Washita County left one man dead.

Cade Humphrey, 30, led law enforcement on a short chase down Highway 183. After crashing into a patrol car, he went after an officer with a knife, police said.

“Gets out of the car, attempts to go after the officer with a knife and at that point, that’s when the officer fired shots,” said Brook Arbeitman, OSBI Public Information Officer.

It all started because the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation was looking for 26-year-old Challan Bailey, who was believed to be in danger.

“Her ex-boyfriend was supposed to be in court on an assault and battery charge against a police officer on Wednesday, and he didn’t show up,” Arbeitman said.

OSBI officials said when deputies tried to find him, they realized both Humphrey and Challan were missing.

The investigation led them to Washita County on Thursday night.

“The suspect and Challan were heading south on Highway 183 out of Cordell. A Washita County deputy was headed north when this was going on, and the suspect had tried to swerve and attempted to hit the deputy head-on,” Arbeitman said.

He was finally stopped a few miles down the highway when he crashed into another police car.

Humphrey, brandishing a knife, went after the officer in the patrol vehicle, Arbeitman said.

A Cordell officer fired three shots at Humphrey while that officer was still in the patrol car.

Humphrey was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Challan told police she was badly beaten by Humphrey and was forced to go with him on Wednesday.

“Ultimately we’re thrilled that while she has only physical injuries, she’s okay. She was treated and released at the hospital. [We're thrilled] that she’s being able to be reunited with the family,” Arbeitman said.

The officer who shot Humphrey is on administrative leave while OSBI officials continue to investigate.