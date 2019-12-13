OKC non-profit hosting benefit for comfortable reunions of broken, strained families

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Clotiel Howard helps reunite broken and strained families five or six days a week.

"These are children who have been removed from their homes for abuse and neglect," Howard said.

Foster parents bring little ones to a home-like environment called Hope for the Future in order for them to see their biological families.

"Normally, the visitations are being held at the DHS office, McDonald's, the park, or the library," Howard said. "It's ok but it's not the best place."

That's why she has created this little world on her own dime so children and parents will feel more comfortable as they work to rebuild trust.

"I don't care how bad a child has been abused, sometimes they love that parent," Howard said.

Clotiel was a recipient of KFOR's Pay it 4ward award last year, and she says those types of gifts keep Howard's non-profit going.

Every employee is actually a volunteer.

"They work like they're getting paid but they're not," Howard said.

This is the only non-profit of its kind in the area, providing reunions sometimes years in the making.

"They cried and held on to one another," she said. "I'm getting teary-eyed because it was emotional. They held on to one another and didn't want to let go."

Helping families feel whole and at home again, even if just for a couple of hours per week.

If you'd like to help support Howard's mission, she's hosting a benefit Saturday night at Poe Bouyz House restaurant from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

For information on that and other ways you can donate, visit Hope for the Future's website.

