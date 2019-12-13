Oklahoma City-County Health Department hosts after-hours flu clinic to provide vaccines

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – In an effort to protect more Oklahomans from the flu, a local health department is organizing an after-hours flu clinic to provide vaccines to the public.

The Oklahoma City-County Health Department will have an after-hours flu clinic on Tuesday, Dec. 17 at Southern Oaks Health & Wellness Campus.

From 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., residents can head to the campus to get a flu vaccine for no out-of-pocket cost.

Officials with the Oklahoma State Department of Health announced this week that 23 Oklahoma patients had been hospitalized with the flu, bringing the total number of hospitalizations to 168 since Sept. 1.

Also, health experts say four people have died from the virus since flu season began on Sept. 1.

Experts stress that before the holidays, Oklahomans should get a flu shot to protect themselves against the virus.

Health officials said the flu claimed the lives of 85 Oklahomans last flu season and led to more than 2,891 hospitalizations statewide. Last flu season was the longest flu season in a decade, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Symptoms of the flu include fever, chills, muscle aches, cough, congestion, runny nose, headaches and fatigue.