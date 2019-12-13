Oklahoma mobile home park overrun with stray, feral cats

SKIATOOK, Okla. (KOKI) – It’s an unusual problem, but one mobile home park in Oklahoma says it is overwhelmed by the number of cats hanging around the park.

According to FOX 23, the number of stray and feral cats that have taken up residence in the Eastside Trailer Park is driving residents crazy.

Animal control officials say nearly 100 cats have moved into the mobile home park.

Residents say they constantly hear the cats meowing and playing with pipes underneath the mobile homes.

Skiatook animal control officers are trapping as many of the cats as possible so they can be vaccinated and spayed or neutered. Once that happens, the cats will be relocated to barns in the country or adopted out.